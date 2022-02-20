Telangana CM KCR meets Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
Rane disrespected PM's directives on 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra': Sanjay Raut
Manipur polls: NPF to contest in 10 seats; Shiv Sena names 6 candidates
Sena members who protested outside Rane's Mumbai home meet CM Thackeray
Shiv Sena to contest UP elections, will field candidates for all 403 seats
Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi on his birth anniversary
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray here as part of efforts to bring together various like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level.
Following an invitation from Thackeray, Rao arrived at 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra CM.
Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, recently spoke to Rao over phone and invited him to Mumbai.
Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.
Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut is also attending the meeting.
Later in the day, Rao is also scheduled to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.
Thackeray had earlier announced "complete support" to Rao's fight against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold the federal spirit.
The Telangana CM, who has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues, had said he will hold meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP and the NDA government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU