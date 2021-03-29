Pakistan bans gatherings in Covid-19 hotspots to counter third wave

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan records highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases this year
Turkey reports 20,428 coronavirus cases, tally surpasses 3 million
Global coronavirus cases surpass 63-million mark: Johns Hopkins University
Global coronavirus cases top 64.4 million: Johns Hopkins University
Chile reports 2,395 fresh coronavirus cases amid vaccination drive
-
Pakistan has imposed a ban on gatherings including wedding ceremonies in cities and districts where the COVID-19 test positive rate is above 8 per cent, as a part of new restrictions to contain the third wave of coronavirus.
The ban will be effective from April 5, Dawn reported. Along with weddings, all kinds of indoor and outdoor gatherings were also banned with immediate effect. This order includes all social, cultural, political, sports gatherings and other events.
Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired the session which was attended by the chief secretaries of all four provinces via video link.
In the meeting, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided the ban would extend to both indoor and outdoor weddings, however, "provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions in [an] early time frame as per the situation on ground".
Meanwhile, in a televised message, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly urged the public to follow Covid-19 SOPs and the necessary precautions, cautioning that the third wave of the virus in Pakistan was "more intense" than the first two waves.
Pakistan recorded more than 4,000 cases for a third straight day on Sunday with 4,767 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours.
This marks the highest single-day increase since June 21, 2020, according to data collected by Dawn.com, when 4,916 cases were reported.
Umar said the decision to tighten restrictions was taken keeping in mind the "continuing increase in disease spread and the fast pace at which hospital fill up is taking place", particularly pointing to the increase in cases of critical Covid patients.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU