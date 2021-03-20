Pakistan records highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases this year

-
ALSO READ
US registers highest-ever daily Covid-19 cases, tally tops 14 million
South Korea reports 511 more Covid-19 cases, tally stands at 35,163
Pakistan reports 40 more Covid-19 fatalities, total reaches 8,000 mark
Brazil reports 18,479 new Covid-19 cases, taking tally to over 7.4 million
Chile reports 2,395 fresh coronavirus cases amid vaccination drive
-
Pakistan on Saturday recorded its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus infections this year with 3,876 new cases as the positivity rate reached 9.4 per cent in the country.
The national tally of cases reached 623,135 while the death toll jumped to 13,799 as 40 patients died in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.
The data showed that 579,760 people recovered so far but some 2,122 were in a critical condition.
The Sindh province reported majority 262,796 cases, followed by Punjab with 195,087 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 78,653, Islamabad 50,843, Balochistan 19,306, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 11,483 and Gilgit-Baltistan 4,967 cases.
Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweeted that 747 new coronavirus cases were detected in the capital on Friday, the highest number of daily infections ever recorded in the city.
He said the district administration had started a crackdown on violations of SOP (standard operating procedures).
Islamabad district administration announced that both indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants of the capital will be closed after 10pm along with all other commercial activities other than essential services link drug stores.
However, takeaway services were allowed to keep the restaurants functional.
The measures came as the government announced plans to import one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China by the end of this month, according to Minister for Planning Asad Umar.
First consignment would reach by March 25 and the second one on March 30. The government will acquire more [COVID-19 vaccines] next month. We are bringing these vaccines from two different companies in China, he told Geo TV.
He also urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit, warning that the government would be forced to place stronger restrictions if the situation continued to deteriorate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU