Turkey reports 20,428 coronavirus cases, tally surpasses 3 million

Turkey on Sunday reported 20,428 new COVID-19 cases, including 965 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 3,013,122, according to its health ministry.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 102 to 30,061, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,825,187 after 17,615 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.2 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,568 in the country, said the ministry.
A total of 189,906 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 36,355,374.
The number of cases per 100,000 people has surged from 178 to 251 in Istanbul since the previous week, from 68 to 107 in the capital Ankara, and from 78 to 111 in the western province of Izmir.
The country started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on January. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 8,018,000 people have been vaccinated so far.
Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
