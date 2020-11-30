Pakistan reports 40 more Covid-19 fatalities, total reaches 8,000 mark

-
-
With 40 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours Pakistan tally of the pandemic fatalities jumped to 8,025 on Monday.
The total number of positive cases has surged to 398,024.
Citing data by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dunya News reported that 2,839 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in the most number of casualties, Dunya News reported.
There are 173,014 coronavirus cases in Sindh; 119,035 in Punjab; 47,190 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 17,158 in Balochistan; 30,123 in Islamabad; 6,855 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 4,649 in the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.
Furthermore, 2,991 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,924 in Sindh, 1,368 in KP, 166 in Balochistan, 314 in Islamabad, 165 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and 97 in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.
