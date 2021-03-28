Pakistan records over 4,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Pak may witness third Covid-19 wave amid dull vaccination drive: Experts
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
Philippines launches coronavirus vaccination drive amid supply problems
British PM Johnson urges most vulnerable to get coronavirus vaccines
Sweden confirms first case of mutated, more infectious coronavirus strain
-
The worsening COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as the country recorded over 4,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Geo News reported that 57 people died from the virus while 4,767 more contracted the disease on Saturday.
With the 57 new deaths, the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reached 14,215. However, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 40,120.
According to Geo News, the national positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 10.4 per cent.
The Pakistan government has placed a number of restrictions to prevent the rising spread of the virus.
On Wednesday, Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood decided that the educational institutions to be closed until April 11 in coronavirus hotspot areas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU