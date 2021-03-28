Pakistan records over 4,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

The worsening COVID-19 situation in does not seem to abate just yet, as the country recorded over 4,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Geo News reported that 57 people died from the virus while 4,767 more contracted the disease on Saturday.

With the 57 new deaths, the total death toll in reached 14,215. However, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 40,120.

According to Geo News, the national positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 10.4 per cent.

The government has placed a number of restrictions to prevent the rising spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood decided that the educational institutions to be closed until April 11 in hotspot areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)