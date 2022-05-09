JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Anti-encroachments drive begins in Shaheen Bagh; locals continue protest
Business Standard

Pakistan reports 64 new cases, overall Covid tally reaches over 1.5 million

A total of 30,375 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Sunday, according to the ministry's statistics

Topics
Pakistan  | World Health Organisation | WHO

ANI 

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash
Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

Pakistan reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the country's ministry of health said on Monday, pushing the overall tally of infections to 1,528,800.

This comes amid World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that suggest that the actual number of COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan was eight times the figure reported by the government.

A total of 30,375 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Sunday, according to the ministry's statistics.

On Sunday, 13,190 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.

Currently, there are 92 active cases that are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, May 09 2022. 13:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU