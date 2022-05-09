Pakistan reports 64 new cases, overall Covid tally reaches over 1.5 million

-
Pakistan reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the country's ministry of health said on Monday, pushing the overall tally of infections to 1,528,800.
This comes amid World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that suggest that the actual number of COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan was eight times the figure reported by the government.
A total of 30,375 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Sunday, according to the ministry's statistics.
On Sunday, 13,190 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.
Currently, there are 92 active cases that are in critical condition in the South Asian country.
