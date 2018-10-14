Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K, India retaliates

-
The Indian and Pakistan Armies traded fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, defence sources said.
The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions at the Digwar sector in Poonch district.
"They used small arms and automatics to target Indian positions. Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively. No casualty or damage was reported on our side," the sources said.
