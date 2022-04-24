Panchayats to be centres of devpt, will not face dearth of funds: UP CM

Chief Minister on Sunday assured that the will get adequate funds to carry out developmental works.

He also said his government will build Gram Sachivalays' (rural secretariats) and provide wi-fi services in .

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day at Eri Rampura village in Orai tehsil, Adityanath said, " will be the centres of development. There be no dearth of funds in Panchayats for developmental works."



The Gram Sachivalays will monitor construction of toilets and health facilities in villages. Income, caste and residence certificates will also be made available in these centres, he said.

The chief minister also promised schools and avenues of higher education in rural areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)