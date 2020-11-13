Pandemic: No leave for govt doctors, healthcare staff in Gujarat on Diwali

-
Government doctors and
healthcare staff in Gujarat will not get leave during Diwali in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official release said on Friday.
The directive came from Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivahare.
During the current festival season, leave should be granted to government doctors and healthcare staff only in the case of illness or unavoidable circumstances, and that too after ensuring replacement, it said.
The decision had been taken considering the pandemic and the possibility that infections may surge due to increased movement of people during the festival, the release added.
No official or employee of his department should leave the place of duty without prior permission, Shivahare added.
In a message on the eve of Diwali, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani appealed people to remain careful while celebrating the festival and follow all the rules.
People must not forget to wear mask or maintain social distance, he said.
