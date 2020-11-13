India's QRSAM achieves major milestone, hits pilotless target aircraft

-
Indias Quick Reaction
Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system achieved a major milestone on Friday by directly hitting a pilotless target aircraft (PTA) at medium range and medium altitude after being launched from a base in Odisha, defence sources said.
The state-of-the-art missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at 3.50 pm.
The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging targets with short halts. The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army, a defence system said.
Propelled by a single stage solid propellant rocket motor, the sophisticated missile used all indigenous subsystems.
The missile is cannisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher which is capable of carrying six canisterised missiles.
All QRSAM weapon system elements like battery multifunction radar, battery surveillance radar, battery command post vehicle and mobile launcher were deployed in the flight test, it said.
The radar tracked the target - Banshee PTA - from the farthest range and the missile was launched when the target was within kill zone and achieved the direct hit with terminal active homing by RF seeker guidance, the statement said.
Various laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) such as DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R&DE(E), IRDE and ITR participated in the test, it said.
The weapon system elements have been realized through defence PSUs BEL, BDL and private industry L&T. The missile system is fully indigenous with active RF Seekers, Electro Mechanical Actuation (EMA) systems sourced from various industries.
The radar is a four walled active phased Array radar. All range tracking stations, radar, EOTs and telemetry stations monitored the flight parameters.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary DD R&D and DRDO chairman, G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists for the achievement.
