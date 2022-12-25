Paper leak accused, cheating gang may be booked under NSA: Rajasthan Police

-
Rajasthan Police chief Umesh Mishra on Saturday said that the police is considering booking cheating and paper leak gangs under National Security Act.
The Director General of Police said that the records of those who facilitate cheating would be scrutinised and strict legal action would be taken against them.
Mishra in a statement also said that an amendment allowing police to seize the property of criminals involved in cheating gangs has been suggested in the Prevention of Anti Social Activities Act-2018 (PASA).
According to the PASA, a person can be detained for a period of up to one year without any public disclosure.
He said that the state Police is ready to conduct recruitment exams in a clean and fair manner.
Mishra's statement came after police arrested 44 people on Saturday, hours before the General Knowledge paper in the Class II Teacher Recruitment exam. The paper was cancelled after it was leaked to the public.
Mishra said that police will soon write a letter to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission to debar candidates who tried to cheat in the exam.
The paper will now be held again on January 29.
