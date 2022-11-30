West Bengal govt orders CID probe into DElEd question paper leak case

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams
Bihar DElEd answer key 2022 released; here's how you can download
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd admit card released; here's how to download
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 announced; here's all you need to know
Money with J'khand MLAs sourced in Kolkata, trio part of bigger plan: CID
-
The West Bengal government on Tuesday ordered a probe by state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the alleged Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) paper leak, a senior official said.
"The CID has been asked to probe the DElEd paper leak and file the report quickly," the official told PTI.
Allegations were levelled that the paper was leaked around an hour-and-a-half before the examination started on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 07:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU