Business Standard

West Bengal govt orders CID probe into DElEd question paper leak case

The Bengal government ordered a probe by the state CID into the alleged DElEd question paper leak, a senior official said

Topics
West Bengal | Question paper leak

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

probe, investigation

The West Bengal government on Tuesday ordered a probe by state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the alleged Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) paper leak, a senior official said.

"The CID has been asked to probe the DElEd paper leak and file the report quickly," the official told PTI.

Allegations were levelled that the paper was leaked around an hour-and-a-half before the examination started on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 07:26 IST

