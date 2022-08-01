Owaisi targets NSA Doval, asks who are 'some elements' spreading bigotry

-
ALSO READ
Man arrested for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's house in Delhi
BJP creating hatred, waging war on Indian Muslims, alleges Owaisi
30 arrested after protest outside police station over FIR against Owaisi
Protest, shutdown in old Hyderabad over attack on AIMIM President Owaisi
Centre has to revoke Agnipath, the way it revoked farm laws: Owaisi
-
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday targeted National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, saying that he should tell everyone who is spreading religious bigotry in the country.
"We were expecting that NSA should tell everyone who are these 'some elements' who are spreading bigotry. Why is he mincing words? He should tell," Owaisi told reporters here today.
Doval on Saturday urged leaders of various faiths to counter the radical forces trying to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology that adversely affects the country and has international ramifications.
"Some people try to create animosity in the name of religion that adversely affects the entire country and also has ramifications internationally," Doval said at the conference held in the backdrop of a number of incidents of religious discord in the country.
Everyone should raise their voice against religious bigotry, the NSA said at an interfaith conference - organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council - which passed a resolution advocating a ban on organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) for pursuing a "divisive agenda" and indulging in "anti-national activities".
However, Owaisi did not answer a question on whether the PFI should be banned in the country.
The PFI, a radical Islamic outfit, has been on the radar of security agencies over its suspected role in several incidents of riots in the country.
When asked that he is considered the hardliner in the country, Owaisi quipped, "In India, we are the only hardliners and all others are pure."
Owaisi was here to take part in an event.
Talking about the political crisis in Sri Lanka, he said the situation was created as the Sri Lankan government hid the unemployment and price rise from people of the country.
"Data should be revealed. We expect that such a situation does not arise in India," he said.
He also alleged that the executive is making efforts to weaken the legislature in the Parliament because of which debates have reduced.
In the Monsoon session, 14 bills were introduced in the Parliament and passed in a few minutes. Parliament sittings are held for 60-65 days in a year so in such a case how will the public issues will be raised, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU