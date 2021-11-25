Param Bir Singh leaves crime branch office after seven hours

Former police commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the city police and was questioned for around seven hours on Thursday, officials said.

Singh was seen leaving the crime branch unit-11 in an official vehicle around 6.15 pm. The IPS officer, declared a proclaimed offender by a city court, appeared before the crime branch to record statement in an extortion case registered at Goregaon police station in the city against him.

