Delhi government forms Yamuna Cell for cleaning of Yamuna river

Chief Minister on Thursday announced the formation of a Cleaning Cell (YCC) to expedite inter-departmental decision making and execution of projects for cleaning the heavily polluted river in the city.

The Cell, to be headed by the chief executive officer of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), will have representatives of all the departments concerned, he said.

"In order to expedite inter-departmental decision making and execution, we formed a Cleaning Cell (YCC) today, headed by CEO, DJB and representatives of all concerned depts. This will expedite Yamuna cleaning process," Kejriwal tweeted.

Last week the Delhi chief minister announced a six-point action plan to clean Yamuna, expecting the work will be completed by February 2025.

The action plan includes new sewer treatment plants and raising the capacity of the existing ones, sewer connection of slum clusters and rehabilitation of old sewer systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)