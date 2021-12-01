Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze planned Antilia bomb threat, says Nawab Malik

-
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday alleged that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze had planned Antilia bomb threat and added that National Investigation Agency has recovered a passport with fake entry stamps to Pakistan from Sachin Waze's house.
"Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze had planned the Antilia bomb threat. They planned a fake encounter of Mansukh Hiren and put a false passport on him with its entry and exit stamps marked from Pakistan," said Malik while addressing the reporters.
"National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered a passport with fake entries of Pakistan travel from Sachin Waze's house as part of a larger plan in Antilia Bomb scare case," said Malik while interacting with media in Pune.
Malik further said, "A very shocking information will come out soon. It may come out today or tomorrow. In Antilia bomb scare case, a fake passport was created in the name of a local goon. Fake entries of his (Hiren) travel to Pakistan was also made on the passport."
"This passport was made by Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze. Had Mansukh Hiren not been killed or would have not surrendered before the police, this duo had a plan to do a fake encounter," he said.
"NIA has recovered this passport from Sachin Waze's house. The passport is also part of the panchnama report," he added
Malik further demanded that NIA must reveal this information in the public domain.
On February 25, the security officer of Antilia informed Mumbai police about a suspicious four-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. The cops had then recovered 20 gelatin sticks and a threatening note from the SUV.
