Param Bir surfaced after being declared absconder by court: NCP

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday hit out at Param Bir Singh, saying the former Mumbai police commissioner finally made an appearance after being declared an absconder by a court.
The IPS officer, who is facing several extortion cases, landed in Mumbai on Thursday, after remaining incommunicado for the past several months.
"Singh's appearance in Mumbai today proved that it was necessary that he be declared an absconder...He hasn't reported for duty after he was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner. Singh moved the Supreme Court to get protection from arrest. Nobody will believe his contention in the apex court that he faces threat to his life," Malik told reporters.
He alleged that Singh levelled false allegations against former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a "politically-motivated" case.
Malik said Deshmukh will fight the case in courts and prove his innocence.
On Wednesday, Singh had told new channels that he was in Chandigarh and that he would soon visit Mumbai.
Last week, a magistrate's court here had declared Singh a "proclaimed offender" in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.
Singh, currently posted as Director General of Home Guards, had attended his office last in May, after which he went on leave. The state police had told the Bombay High Court in October that his whereabouts were not known.
After his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner, he had levelled allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.
Singh was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia', and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
