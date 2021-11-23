'Absconder' notice pasted at ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh's home

-
ALSO READ
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
Shocking, Param Bir Singh has no trust in state police now, says SC
Bookie says Param Bir Singh asked him to pay Rs 10 cr to escape arrest
Maha govt extends protection from arrest to Param Bir Singh till June 22
-
A Mumbai court order declaring former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as 'absconder' was pasted outside his Juhu home here on Tuesday, officials said, adding the court order directed him to report before the magistrate.
The court order says: "Singh is required to appear before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade Court, Mumbai, or Investigating Officer to answer the said complaint within 30 days."
It said that a complaint has been lodged before the Court under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to extortion and criminal conspiracy, and the court is satisfied that the accused, Singh, has absconded or concealed himself to avoid the service of the warrant.
The former Mumbai police chief faces at least five cases of corruption and extortion, besides a probe panel inquiry in the wake of his letter-bomb accusing the then home minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh, currently in judicial custody till next Monday.
Singh, who has been avoiding summonses, bailable and non-bailable warrants of arrest since the past few months, informed the Supreme Court on Monday that he is not absconding and is present in the country, after which he was granted interim protection from arrest till December 6.
Simultaneously, the apex court also directed him to join the investigations and issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Maharashtra government in the matter.
An officer of 1998 IPS batch, Singh was removed from the post as CoP and promoted as Commandant General, Maharashtra Home Guards, after which he targeted Deshmukh, leading to his resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.
--IANS
qn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU