Parents, teachers must work together to promote children's rights: Assam CM

-
ALSO READ
No rise in complaints of crimes against children during lockdown: NCPCR
Covid-19 might push 120 mn children into poverty in South Asia: UNICEF
91 million urban Indians lack basic handwashing facilities at home: UNICEF
Lockdown has hurt education of 247 mn school kids in India: UNICEF report
US probing allegations TikTok failed to protect children's privacy: Report
-
For the protection of children
and to secure their future against exploitation, parents, teachers and all other stakeholders together should work to advocate and promote their rights, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.
Interacting with a delegation of children and officials under the banner of UNICEF, the chief minister exhorted the need for dialogues and translating them into actions for building a better world for children where they will be free from violence.
Sonowal asked the children to imbibe healthy habits, practise health and hygiene and respect the elders.
Securing the future of children is the responsibility of the government, Sonowal said, adding that efforts have been made to see that every child is protected from violence and they have access to affordable healthcare and nutritious food in the state.
Replying to questions from the children, he said that he would take initiatives to provide quality and affordable education to all children, especially to those in vulnerable circumstances.
To another query, Sonowal said that the state government took steps for setting up more than 100 high schools in tea garden areas.
He also said steps would also be taken for providing scholarships to the specially-abled students.
Chief Minister Sonowal thanked the UNICEF, Assam functionaries for their dedicated role in championing the rights of the children.
The delegation of UNICEF officials and children as a part of the World Children's Day celebrations on Friday, November 20, met Sonowal on Saturday and presented him the children's manifesto on translating children's rights in a post-pandemic world.
Sonowal presented signed copies of Prime Minister Narendra Modis book Exam Warriors to the children and wished them all luck in their future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU