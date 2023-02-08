Parliament Budget Session: Prez guided millions of Indians, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Wednesday replied to the motion of thanks on the President's Address to . In his speech, the prime minister responded to the allegations of Opposition parties, including the Congress.

Beginning his speech, PM Modi thanked the President of India and said that she guided us and the country's people in her visionary speech. "In her visionary address, the President guided millions of Indians and us. Her presence as the head of the republic is historic and inspiring for the country's daughters and sisters," he said in the Lok Sabha.

"President said that there was a time when India was dependent on the world for its own problems, today that same nation is helping the world in the time of crisis," the Prime Minister told the . "The country is getting freedom from policy paralysis, corruption and big scams," he said.

He slammed the Opposition for insulting the President of India and said that some leaders displayed hatred against the Scheduled Tribes. He said, "When President's address was going on, some people avoided it. A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, a sense of hatred deep within came out. An attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later."

PM Modi further slammed the Opposition and said that those pained by India's progress must introspect.

Hailing the "Digital India" initiative, PM Modi said, "India's digital infrastructure has made some rapid strides. The world has taken notice of Digital India. There was a time, our country used to struggle even for the most basic technologies."

Talking about India's Covid response, the PM said, "This government does not believe in reform out of compulsion but reform out of conviction. India oversaw the world's largest vaccination drive. India gave free vaccines to its citizens. India gave free vaccines and medicines to more than 150+ nations. Many countries around the world are thankful to India."

He further spoke about India's progress and said the nation should be proud of its G20 presidency. He said, "Today, every global organisation sees hope in India. Our country now stands for a brighter future and new possibilities. Today India has stability, a stable government."