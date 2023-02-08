JUST IN
Parliament Budget Session: Prez guided millions of Indians, says PM Modi
Pawan Hans services launched in 4 sectors in Assam, aims to boost tourism
Trainer aircraft overturns at Thiruvananthapuram airport, pilot safe
Aero India: Flight operations at B'luru airport to be impacted for 10 days
BRS MP K Keshav Rao moves suspension notice in Rajya Sabha on Adani issue
PM to reply to motion of thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha today
G20: Kishan Reddy, Rupala to address Tourism Working Group meet in Gujarat
Forest cover goes up by 6.95% in Telangana between 2015 to 2021: Report
Tourism can help in economic transformation, rural development: Minister
Global space economy to reach $1 trn in coming years: Ex-Isro chief
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Travelling to Gurgaon from Delhi tomorrow? Read this traffic advisory
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Parliament Budget Session: Prez guided millions of Indians, says PM Modi

She guided millions of Indians; her presence as the head of the republic is historic and inspiring, said PM Modi in his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address

Topics
Budget session | Narendra Modi speech | Parliament

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament during the budget session (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the motion of thanks on the President's Address to Parliament. In his speech, the prime minister responded to the allegations of Opposition parties, including the Congress.

Beginning his speech, PM Modi thanked the President of India and said that she guided us and the country's people in her visionary speech. "In her visionary address, the President guided millions of Indians and us. Her presence as the head of the republic is historic and inspiring for the country's daughters and sisters," he said in the Lok Sabha.

"President said that there was a time when India was dependent on the world for its own problems, today that same nation is helping the world in the time of crisis," the Prime Minister told the Parliament. "The country is getting freedom from policy paralysis, corruption and big scams," he said.

He slammed the Opposition for insulting the President of India and said that some leaders displayed hatred against the Scheduled Tribes. He said, "When President's address was going on, some people avoided it. A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, a sense of hatred deep within came out. An attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later."

PM Modi further slammed the Opposition and said that those pained by India's progress must introspect.

Hailing the "Digital India" initiative, PM Modi said, "India's digital infrastructure has made some rapid strides. The world has taken notice of Digital India. There was a time, our country used to struggle even for the most basic technologies."

Talking about India's Covid response, the PM said, "This government does not believe in reform out of compulsion but reform out of conviction. India oversaw the world's largest vaccination drive. India gave free vaccines to its citizens. India gave free vaccines and medicines to more than 150+ nations. Many countries around the world are thankful to India."

He further spoke about India's progress and said the nation should be proud of its G20 presidency. He said, "Today, every global organisation sees hope in India. Our country now stands for a brighter future and new possibilities. Today India has stability, a stable government."

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget session

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.