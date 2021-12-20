Parliament: Jaya Bachchan asks Chair to be 'fair', curses treasury benches

-
-
Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday called out the Chair to be "fair" and not take sides of any particular party and cursed the treasury benches saying, "Aap logon ke bure din aayenge" (your bad days will come).
Bachchan's remarks came when she was asked by the Chair to participate in the ongoing discussion on the 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
Initiating her speech, the MP first called out the Chair for not listening to the Opposition and said "Can we expect from you? What is going on? There are so many issues we are discussing over a Bill which is brought by the government to correct its mistake."
"Aap gala ghont dijie ham sabka (you please strangulate us)," she added.
The MP further said, "you should be fair and not support any particular party".
As BJP MP Rakesh Sinha raised the point of order alleging Bachchan of pointing the Chair, a verbal spat started.
She also wanted the Chair to take action against members, accusing them of making "personal remarks" against her.
The Chair presided by Bhuwaneswar Kalitha, however, announced that the remarks which were not suitable would be expunged from the record.
As the situation almost seemed out of control, Kalitha adjourned the House till 5 pm.
