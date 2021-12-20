Registration of housing properties in Mumbai down 18% in November

-
ALSO READ
What are Bharat-series vehicle registration plates? Decoded
Vehicle registration across segments drops 2.7% YoY in November: FADA
Top property developers bet big on office properties as demand rises
Government introduces new registration mark for personal vehicles
China widens property-tax trials with levy on residential property owners
-
Registration of housing properties in Mumbai municipal region fell by 18 per cent in November to 7,582 units, but numbers during January-November jumped over twofold to 102,232 units, the highest in last one decade, according to Knight Frank.
The registration of homes stood at 7,582 units in November last year. During January-November 2020, 46,052 homes were registered.
Registration data is of transactions made in both primary and secondary (re-sale) residential markets.
"Mumbai city (MCGM region) property sale registrations have crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time in a decade. The earlier high during the last 10 years was 80,746 units in 2018," Knight Frank India said in a statement.
The consultant attributed the fall in registrations number in November 2021 to a lower stamp duty rate of 2 per cent in the same month last year.
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said: "The consumer sentiment in Mumbai housing market remains strong. The growth rate has moderated when compared to the year ago period when market was buoyant on account of the lowest applicable stamp duty rate window."
The demand enablers in the form of low house prices, low home loan interest rate and new project launches continue to entice homebuyers, he added.
"The threat of new COVID-19 variants and response from healthcare system will be crucial in determination of market activity level in near future," Baijal said.
In Mumbai's primary housing market, Macrotech Developers (Lodha group), Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Hiranandani group, Kalpataru Ltd, Tata Housing, Shapoorji Pallonji, Piramal Realty, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Rustomjee group and K Raheja group are major players.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU