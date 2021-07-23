Parliament Monsoon session: Lok Sabha, Raj Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

-
Amid uproar by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday.The Parliament was resumed on the fourth day of the Monsoon session on Friday morning. Soon after starting the business, the Opposition leaders created a ruckus over the farmers' agitation, Pegasus Project, inflation and other issues.
The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on Monday amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.
