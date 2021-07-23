India looks forward to continuing engagements with Pacific Alliance: MEA

-
India looks forward to continuing its engagements with the Pacific Alliance, said the MEA on the 10th anniversary of the alliance.
Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday met the Ambassadors of Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru to extend greetings on the 10th anniversary of the Pacific Alliance, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.
"Secretary (East) met the Ambassadors of the Pacific Alliance: Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru and congratulated them on the 10th Anniversary of the Alliance," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
"India looks forward to continuing its engagements with the Pacific Alliance," he added.
Earlier, Bagchi also informed that India supports the Afghan government and people in realising their aspiration for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future.
