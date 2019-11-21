- Air quality in Delhi-NCR turns 'very poor', likely to worsen on Friday
Parliament LIVE: Govt, Opposition face-off on economy, electoral bonds
Parliament Winter Session 2019: Opposition parties have used the Winter Parliament to attack the government over economic slowdown, farmer distress and the situation in Kashmir.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings during the Winter Session of Parliament (RSTV/PTI Photo)
Parliament meets on Thursday after the government approved plans to sell stakes in five state-run companies, a move that could help bridge a widening fiscal gap.
Opposition parties have used the Winter Parliament to attack the government over economic slowdown, farmer distress and the situation in Kashmir. The Congress party has said it will speak about the government’s alleged misuses of electoral bonds.
