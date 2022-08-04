JUST IN
Business Standard

Partly cloudy morning in Delhi, moderate rain, thunderstorm likely

The national capital witnessed a partly cloudy morning Thursday with the minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said

Indian monsoon | Delhi | monsoon rainfall

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi rain
People take a stroll amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The national capital witnessed a partly cloudy morning Thursday with the minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rains during the day.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

The weather office said that the city received 7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday.

Overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the Monsoon season starts.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 83 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 11:28 IST

