Passage of farm bills 'historic' moment for farmers: NITI Aayog VC

-
ALSO READ
Green shoots visible, India will bounce back: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Govt launches new Aatmanirbhar Bharat schemes to support MSMEs, start-ups
NITI Aayog sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests positive for coronavirus
All apps must adhere to India's data integrity, sovereignty: NITI Aayog CEO
Railways defends 'zero fatality' claim after NITI Aayog questions data
-
Terming Parliament clearing two key farm bills as a "historicand landmark moment" for Indian farmers, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Sunday said there is no risk of farmers being exploited by big corporates.
The Upper House passedthe Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
"A historic and landmark moment for Indian farmers with the Parliament passing the two bills liberating the farmers from traders cartels. The government will guarantee procurement of farmers' output at MSPs announced." Kumar said in a tweet.
He also noted that there is no risk of farmers being exploited by big corporates and that the "central government is committed to ensure that".
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant saidthese reforms open doors for new jobs and a new consumption boom in rural areas of India.
"These long-due structural reforms will lead to income & wealth generation for farmers. Vast arbitrage usurped by a range of middlemen will vanish.
"This required immense political will," Kant said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU