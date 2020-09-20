Passage of farm bills 'historic' moment for farmers: NITI Aayog VC

Terming Parliament clearing two key farm bills as a "historicand landmark moment" for Indian farmers, Rajiv Kumar on Sunday said there is no risk of being exploited by big corporates.

The Upper House passedthe Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

"A historic and landmark moment for Indian with the Parliament passing the two bills liberating the farmers from traders cartels. The government will guarantee procurement of farmers' output at MSPs announced." Kumar said in a tweet.

He also noted that there is no risk of farmers being exploited by big corporates and that the "central government is committed to ensure that".

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant saidthese reforms open doors for new jobs and a new consumption boom in rural areas of India.

"These long-due structural reforms will lead to income & wealth generation for farmers. Vast arbitrage usurped by a range of middlemen will vanish.

"This required immense political will," Kant said in a tweet.

