Patanjali takes a u-turn; says never claimed to have made Covid-19 medicine

The Haridwar-based organisation has withdrawn from its earlier claim, in reply to the notice given by Uttarakhand Ayush Ministry

Patanjali Ayurved | Coronavirus | Ayush Ministry

ANI 

Patanjali
Earlier in the month, Patanjali Ayurved, in collaboration with NIMS University, launched Coronil and Shwasari Vati, claiming to cure corona patients.

Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday said that it never claimed to have made medicine for coronavirus.

The Haridwar-based organisation has withdrawn from its earlier claim, in reply to the notice given by Uttarakhand Ayush Ministry.

"Patanjali has never claimed to make corona medicine. Rather, corona patients have been cured with this medicine. The drug was made under the license issued by the Ayush Ministry," stated the reply by Patanjali Ayurved CEO Acharya Balakrishna to the notice.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients nearing 60%, says govt

"We made the combination of Tulsi Giloy Ashwagandha at an advanced level and when the clinical trials were done on the patients of Covid-19, the coronavirus patients were cured. A conspiracy has been hatched against us and if the Ayush Ministry tells us to conduct clinical trials once again then we are ready to face it," he added.

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 17:50 IST

