Permanent work from home jobs a hit with Indian jobseekers: Report

-
ALSO READ
Hiring activity grew by 26% YoY in November: Naukri.com jobs index
WFH benefits and other Budget expectations of IT and startup sectors
Blue-collar jobs app Apna logs 12 mn job openings in festival season
What is Sekhar Garisa's take on the job trends for 2022?
WFH policy, ban on industries being mulled to tackle Delhi's air pollution
-
An increasing number of jobseekers prefer to choose companies providing permanent work from home option, according to a report.
The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic made working from home the new normal for many job roles.
According to Naukri.com, the job platform has seen 93,000 permanent and temporary remote jobs being listed since July last year.
Of these, 22 per cent jobs were for permanent remote roles only.
In the last six months, Naukri.com has seen 32 lakh job searches for permanent and temporary remote jobs, by Indian job seekers.
Of these, about 57 per cent of searches were made for permanent remote jobs during the same time, with the highest search that is, over 3.5 lakh being reported only in the month of December 2021.
"There is a foundational change in how recruiters are setting up organisational structures," said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, in a statement.
"While uncertainty prevails due to the pandemic, more and more recruiters are acknowledging the benefits of work from anywhere like access to talent and more inclusion and are now beginning to make permanent changes to the human resource and infrastructure requirements at a corporate level," he added.
In general, both large and small companies have posted all three types of jobs i.e. regular jobs, temporary work-from-home and totally remote jobs.
Data reflects that IT Software, Software Services, ITeS and Recruitment/Staffing sectors are posting more permanently remote jobs.
Some of the companies posting both temporary and permanent remote jobs are Amazon, Tech Mahindra, HCL, PWC, Trigent, Flipkart, Siemens, Deloitte, Oracle, Zensar, TCS, Capgemini etc, the report said.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU