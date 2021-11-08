Petition filed to hold municipal polls in Bengal; HC hearing on Nov 17

-
ALSO READ
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe in WB's post-poll violence
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
No coercive action against Suvendu Adhikari, says Calcutta High Court
-
The Calcutta High Court on Monday said it will hear on November 17 a petition seeking direction to the West Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold elections to all municipalities and municipal corporations of the state at the earliest.
Petitioner's lawyer Sabyasachi Chatterjee submitted that elections to more than 100 civic bodies including municipal corporations of Kolkata and Howrah have been due for a long time.
Taking up the petition on Monday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice I P Mukerji directed the petitioner to serve notice to all the parties in the matter, including the West Bengal government and the SEC.
It directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing on November 17.
Chatterjee said the tenure of over 100 municipal bodies have long expired and the state government has been running them by appointing councillors and mayors or chairmen as coordinators of wards and administrators of the bodies respectively citing the Covid-19 pandemic.
The petitioner prayed for a direction to the SEC and the state government to immediately start the process of holding polls for all the municipalities and municipal corporations in the state, where it is due.
The SEC holds local body elections following recommendations by the state government.
Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Chandrima Bhattacharya recently said the government has held preliminary discussions about conducting polls in all civic bodies with the SEC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU