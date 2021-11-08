TVS Motor chairman Venu Srinivasan receives Padma Bhushan from President

-
-
TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan on Monday received the third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan award from Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India.
Srinivasan is credited for the transformation of TVS from a 50cc moped maker in the 1980s to the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, competing with the likes of Hero, Bajaj and Honda over a span of 21 years at the helm of the company.
Apart from TVS group companies, he has also served as a board member at Tata Sons, Tata Coffee and Oriental Hotels. He was conferred with Padma Shri back in 2010.
