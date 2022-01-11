Pfizer's Omicron specific vaccine to be ready by March, says CEO

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer vaccine may only partially protect against Omicron variant: Study
US CDC recommends Pfizer's Covid vaccine booster dose for ages 12 to 15
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Odisha reports its first and India's second death linked to Omicron variant
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
-
Pfizer's vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will be ready in March, the pharmaceutical giant's CEO Albert Bourla has said.
Bourla said Omicron is a more difficult target than the previous variants, CNBC reported.
Omicron, which has more than 30 mutations on its spike protein, can evade some of the protection provided by Pfizer's original two shots.
While it is still unclear whether or not an Omicron vaccine is needed or how it would be used, he added that the company will have some doses ready since some countries want it ready as soon as possible.
The vaccine will also target the other variants that are circulating, Bourla said adding that the US-based drug maker has already begun manufacturing.
"This vaccine will be ready in March," Bourla told CNBC's "Squawk Box". "We (are) already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk."
Bourla also emphasised the importance of a third shot to boost people's protection against Omicron.
He said that the two-dose vaccine does not provide robust protection against infection and its ability to prevent hospitalisation has also declined.
"The hope is that we will achieve something that will have way, way better protection particularly against infections, because the protection against the hospitalisations and the severe disease - it is reasonable right now, with the current vaccines as long as you are having let's say the third dose," Bourla said.
Real-world data from the UK has shown that Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines are only about 10 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infection from omicron 20 weeks after the second dose, according to study from the UK Health Security Agency.
However, the original two doses still provide good protection against severe illness, the study found. Booster shots are up to 75 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infection, according to the study.
Earlier, the US' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said that there is no need for a booster shot that specifically targets Omicron, because the current boosters work well against the variant.
Meanwhile, Moderna is also working on a booster that targets Omicron.
CEO Stephane Bancel said the company will soon enter clinical trials, adding that the demand is high from governments as they prepare regular vaccination against the virus.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU