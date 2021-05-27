Pfizer vaccine procurement as soon as possible for children: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine linked with fewer asymptomatic infections: Study
More children infected in second wave, but no need for panic: Experts
Moderna starts testing Covid-19 vaccine on young children, infants
Pfizer vaccine offers strong protection against Covid, is safe: FDA report
Our vaccine highly effective on Covid-19 variant prevalent in India: Pfizer
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sought procurement of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to inoculate children.
This comes after the US pharma company sought fast-track approval for its jab in India.
The US major has told Indian authorities that its vaccine is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees, sources had said.
"We shud procure this vaccine asap for our children," Kejriwal tweeted, citing a news story on fast-track approval sought by the company.
The Delhi chief minister has been requesting the Central government to explore suitable vaccine options, citing opinion of experts that a possible third wave of COVID-19 in coming months may affect children.
The Delhi government has also suggested the Centre to vaccinate students and teachers if it decides to conduct class 12 Board exams delayed due to the second wave of the virus.
Pfizer, which has offered 5 crore doses to India between July and October, recently held a series of interactions with Indian government authorities.
It has shared with authorities the most recent data points regarding efficacy trials and approvals for its vaccine in various countries and by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU