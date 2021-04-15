PIL in Delhi HC challenging vehicle scrapping guidelines of AAP government

-
ALSO READ
Antony Waste IPO: A good long-term bet for risk takers, say analysts
Antony Waste Handling Cell lists at 36% premium over issue price
Antony Waste: Analysts expect stock to list at 31-38% premium to IPO price
Covid-19: Hearing through video-conferencing successful, says SC
HC declines to stay dearness allowances fixed by AAP govt for workmen
-
A PIL in the Delhi High Court has challenged the AAP government's guidelines for scrapping motor vehicles claiming the requirements for a license under these norms would oust small and marginal scrap dealers.
"The impugned guidelines are heavily tilted against small and semi-formal automobile scrappers who have been engaged in the business for generations," the petition has contended.
The plea by Delhi resident Inderjit Singh has claimed that such small time scrap dealers were not heard before issuing the Guidelines for Scrapping of Motor Vehicles of Delhi, 2018.
The petition, filed through advocates Sahil Bhalaik, Tushar Giri and Sewa Singh, has claimed that the scrap industry created plenty of job opportunities and the guidelines were issued without considering the feasibility and practicality of organising this sector and without seeking public opinion.
The plea has also contended that the 2018 guidelines are "unconstitutional, arbitrary and unfair" and also contrary to the Motor Vehicles Act as only the Centre has the power to make rules prescribing the manner of recycling of vehicles and parts thereof.
It has sought an order from the court declaring the guidelines as null and void.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU