Meghalaya to hold Class 12 state board exams as per schedule: CM Sangma

The Class 12 state will be held as per the schedule in Meghalaya, Chief Minister announced on Wednesday.

Following a review meeting chaired by Sangma, the government has decided that the class 12th Board of School Education (MBoSE) exams will be held as per planned by the Education department, according to a press release.

The review meeting was held following the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Minister Sangma, in an update posted on his official Twitter handle, said the state government has decided to go ahead with the examinations after "reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state".

His statement was issued shortly after the Union Education Ministry decided to postpone the Class 12 exams to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed, "The final exam of MBoSE for class 12 which is to be held on April 16, the government has decided that exams will go on as planned by Education Department."

In an official statement, Tynsong added that the students will have to appear for the exams. He urged the students and parents to not feel disheartened or fear since the government has taken preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

Tynsong informed that strict instructions have been given to the education department to ensure that COVID protocols are being followed strictly in the examination centres.

He added that seeing the rise of COVID-19 cases, with a total of 100 new positive cases recorded for on April 14, the government has decided to reactivate the Community COVID-19 Management Committees (CCMCs) and Behavioural Change Management Committees (BCMCs) which was formed last year.

The Committees includes the traditional heads and District Administration which was formed last year during the lockdown.

The government has also decided that the vaccination centre in the state will be increased to speed up the vaccination drive.

Tynsong said that the state so far has 250 centre and it will increase so that the public can go to the nearest vaccination centre to get the vaccine shot against COVID-19 and the facility is available free of cost.

