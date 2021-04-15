ICG, ATS detain boat carrying 8 Pakistanis, 30kg heroin near Gujarat coast

-
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a fishing boat, carrying eight Pakistani nationals and 30 kg heroin, near Jakhau coast of Kutch district on Thursday, an official statement said.
The ICG in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat apprehended Pakistani boat PFB (Pakistani Fishing Boat) NUH with 08 Pak nationals & 30 Kg of heroin off Jakhau #Guajrat close to IMBL (international maritime boundary line) in Indian waters today (sic), the ICG said on Twitter.
