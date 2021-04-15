ICG, ATS detain boat carrying 8 Pakistanis, 30kg heroin near Gujarat coast

The (ICG) along with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a fishing boat, carrying eight Pakistani nationals and 30 kg heroin, near Jakhau coast of Kutch district on Thursday, an official statement said.

