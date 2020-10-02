Places of worship to remain closed for public till October 31 in Odisha

Government has issued guidelines for Unlock 5 as per which places of worship to remain closed for public till October 31 and so as Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums and assembly halls.

As per the guidelines issued by Special Relief Commissioner, The following establishments/activities will continue to remain closed till October 31 throughout the state--Religious places and places of worship for the public. International Air travel of passengers except as permitted by MHA.

School, colleges, universities, other educational and training institutions and Anganwadis will also remain closed till the October 31, However, the examination (Academic, Competitive and entrance tests ) higher education institutes only for research and PG students along with evaluation and administrative activities will be permitted.

Social, Political, Sports, Entertainment, Cultural, religious, Academic functions and other large congregation will remain prohibited till October 31. However, in view of by-election to the Tirtol and Balasore Assembly Constituency the political meetings and other gatherings will be permitted according to Election Commission's guidelines by district administration.

Cinema Halls, swimming pools, Entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls will continue to remain closed till October 31. However open air theatres and similar place will be permitted to open by following the COVID guidelines, swimming pools recognized by government will be permitted to open from October 15, only for the training of sportspersons as per the SOP of Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sport GOI.

Marriage related gatherings will not exceed 50 persons and funeral and last rites will not exceed 20 persons. No restrictions on inter-state and Intra-State movement of Persons and Goods and the movement of passenger buses.

