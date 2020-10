Maharashtra Covid update: 2,352 new cases, 43 deaths reported in Mumbai

A total of 2,352 new COVID-19 cases were reported from on Thursday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the count of cases in the city has reached 2,07,494 including 27,435 active cases, 1,70,678 recoveries, and 8,969 deaths. The city reported 43 deaths due to the disease on Thursday.

Police informed that one policeman died and 188 policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in police now stands at 23,548, including 2,956 active cases. The police force has reported 20,345 recoveries and 247 deaths due to the disease.

