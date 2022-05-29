Plane with 22 onboard, including 4 Indians goes missing in Nepal

A plane with 19 passengers, including four Indians, and three crew members went missing in on Sunday shortly after taking off, aviation authorities said.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of said the Tara Airlines twin-otter plane was en route to Pokhara from Mustang.

A search operation is underway to locate the which went missing soon after it took off from the Jomsom Airport in Mustang, the airline said.

Of the 19 passengers, 13 were Nepalis, four Indians and two others whose nationalities were not immediately known.

--IANS

ag/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)