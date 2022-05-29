Plane with 22 onboard, including 4 Indians goes missing in Nepal

-
A plane with 19 passengers, including four Indians, and three crew members went missing in Nepal on Sunday shortly after taking off, aviation authorities said.
In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said the Tara Airlines twin-otter plane was en route to Pokhara from Mustang.
A search operation is underway to locate the aircraft which went missing soon after it took off from the Jomsom Airport in Mustang, the airline said.
Of the 19 passengers, 13 were Nepalis, four Indians and two others whose nationalities were not immediately known.
