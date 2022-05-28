Central, state governments should work together: VP Venkaiah Naidu

-
-
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the Central and the state governments should work together.
Unveiling former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President late M. Karunanidhi's bronze statue at the Omandurar Government Estate, Naidu said it is "Team India".
"Both the Central and the state governments should work together," he said.
Naidu added that when the states develop, the nation as a whole will develop.
Pointing out that persons in other parties are only political rivals with a different ideology and not enemies.
Stressing that all belong to the "great country India", Naidu said "politicians should respect each other and not treat leaders of other parties as enemies".
"Mother, Mother Tongue and Motherland are important. Nothing is wrong in learning another language. But mother tongue comes first," he said.
According to him, there should not be imposition of any language on the populace and there should also not be any opposition to another language.
Naidu said Karunanidhi is an iconic leader who had put people at the centre of all his actions like the farmer's market, health insurance and others.
"A multifaceted personality, Karunanidhi made his mark in every field he was in, whether as a movie play writer, orator, administrator, leader, poet, writer," Naidu said.
It was Karunanidhi who created a new trend in movie dialogues in the Tamil movie world, Naidu added.
The Vice President also said during his student days he was attracted by Karunanidhi's oration.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan also spoke at the event.
