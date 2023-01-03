JUST IN
Rajasthan has made big contributions to women's empowerment: Prez Murmu
Minorities Commission to meet on Jan 17 to resolve Jain shrine issue
Can't place more restrictions on political officials' right to speech: SC
Agnipath is game changer scheme for armed forces: Defence Minister
PM Modi to interact with students on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27
Railways to roll out hydrogen-powered trains on heritage routes by Dec 2023
UP-RERA website to improve services with launch of version 2.0 by May
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat in Bengal Malda; BJP, TMC engage in slugfest
Google alleges CCI copied parts of EU order on Android abuse, says report
India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
TN Guv inaugurates Octave 2023, says North East part of growth stories
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM, CM do not have disciplinary control over council of ministers: SC

PM, CMs does not have disciplinary control over members of the council of ministers and it is not possible at all times for them to take the whip whenever a disparaging statement is made, the SC said

Topics
Supreme Court | Council of Ministers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

Prime minister or a chief minister does not have disciplinary control over the members of the council of ministers and it is not possible at all times for them to take the whip whenever a disparaging statement is made, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

The observation by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer came while delivering its judgement on the issue of freedom of speech and expression of public functionaries.

The Prime Minister or the Chief Minister does not have disciplinary control over the members of the Council of Ministers. It is true that in practice, a strong Prime Minister or Chief Minister will be able to drop any minister out of the Cabinet.

But in a country like ours where there is a multiparty system and where coalition governments are often formed, it is not possible at all times for a Prime Minister/Chief Minister to take the whip, whenever a statement is made by someone in the Council of Ministers, Justice V Ramasubramanian, who wrote the judgement for himself and Justices Nazeer, B R Gavai and A S Bopanna, said.

The apex court said the suggestion made by the petitioners that the prime minister, in the case of a minister of the Union of India and the chief minister, in the case of a minister of the state should be allowed to take appropriate action, against the erring minister, is just fanciful.

Governments which survive on waferthin majority (of which we have seen quite a bit), sometimes have individual ministers who are strong enough to decide the very survival of such governments. This problem is not unique to our country, it said.

Justice B V Nagarathna, who wrote a separate judgement while concurring on the larger issue of additional restrictions on high public functionaries, however, differed on various legal questions including the one related to whether the government can be held vicariously liable for the disparaging utterances of its ministers.

The apex court ruled additional restrictions cannot be imposed on the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression of high public functionaries as exhaustive grounds already exist under the Constitution to curb that right.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU