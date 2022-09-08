'Times are changing': PM Modi expresses vision in Council of Ministers meet

-
New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of his Council of Ministers and expressed his thoughts on the making of a 'New India' and a country full of the aspirations of its people.
"Times are changing and so is the politics. Therefore with the changing times the policy-making of any government needs to be people-centric," the sources quoted PM Modi as saying to his colleagues.
It is also reported that the Prime Minister gave several examples as to why the accountability of any government needs to keep people's interests in mind. He reminded his colleagues of how upon one call by the government the public gave up the subsidy for gas, senior citizens gave up the subsidy for railway concessions and people stayed indoors during the Covid-induced lockdown.
"Nobody can take the people's mandate for granted and therefore while taking any decisions of governance, the accountability needs to be greater," the sources quoted PM Modi as saying.
"India takes great pride in itself as a nation and therefore when we became the fifth largest economy in the world it was a huge moment of celebration for our country," the sources added.
India has been celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of Independence. Therefore, the Prime Minister has already on multiple occasions spoken about the roadmap for India of dreams on numerous occasions.
The Prime Minister has constantly stressed on the fact that an aspirational India should take shape when India celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047.
A couple of ministries including the ministry for personnel made a presentation during the meeting held with the Prime Minister. The meeting lasted for more than 4 hours.
