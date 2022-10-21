JUST IN
Snapchat gives story expiration controls to premium members, other features

Popular social media platform Snapchat has rolled out several new features, including "Custom Story Expiration", that will allow premium subscribers to control when their stories expire

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Popular social media platform Snapchat has rolled out several new features, including "Custom Story Expiration", that will allow premium subscribers to control when their stories expire.

With the new feature, Snapchat+ (Snapchat Plus) users can set Snaps on their story to expire after one hour or up to one week.

"With this new feature, you can make sure your friends see your special Snaps worth sharing longer or keep them coming back for your most fun and fleeting moments," the company said in a blogpost.

"It is a perfect stocking stuffer for the budding digital creator or college-bound cousin. Plus, we are always surprising subscribers with new feature drops, so Snapchat+ is really a gift that keeps on giving," it added.

Custom Notification Sounds will let users set different tones for different friends so they can tell who Snapped them without looking at their phone.

Custom Camera Colour Borders let users cast their favourite hue on screen as they capture content.

Snapchat+ is a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available on the platform for $3.99 per month.

Earlier, the company said it is available at launch in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. However, Snapchat mentioned expanding the feature to more countries over time.

The company claims that over 332 million people worldwide use Snapchat every day.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:29 IST

