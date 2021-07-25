PM condoles loss of 9 lives in Himachal, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

-
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh procures record 1,00,657 quintals of wheat in rabi season
India's market capitalisation slips below Rs 200 trillion, shows data
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget on March 6: Speaker
2 people dead, 10 missing, 20 stranded in Himachal Pradesh flash-floods
Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh records 34 more deaths, toll crosses 1900-mark
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed condolences over the death of people due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured.
It is a very painful incident, Modi said and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
Nine people were killed and three others injured in multiple incidents of landslide near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road in Kinnaur district Sunday, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU