PM condoles loss of 9 lives in Himachal, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Prime Minister Sunday expressed condolences over the death of people due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured.

It is a very painful incident, Modi said and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Nine people were killed and three others injured in multiple incidents of landslide near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road in Kinnaur district Sunday, police said.

