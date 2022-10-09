JUST IN
Centre will make UP's road infrastructure equivalent to USA, says Gadkari
Clouds of resolution period delay, NCLT manpower crunch over IBC 'sheen'
Amaravati: IMD releases warning for next 5 days, heavy rainfall forecast
Owaisi reacts to RSS chief, says Muslim fertility rate is declining
Parts of Noida face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall in Delhi-NCR
Mumbai: Pizza with glass shards 'topping' - Domino's orders probe
Mulayam Singh Yadav quite critical today, on life-saving drugs: Hospital
Vande Bharat Express: Nose cone on the line with frequent mishaps
Indian exporters keeping fingers crossed as recession clouds loom over EU
India, Taiwan should consider finalising FTA very soon: Taiwanese Envoy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi AAP minister resigns post controversy over religious conversion event
Business Standard

PM declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gujarat | solar power

Press Trust of India  |  Modhera (Guj) 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

Addressing a rally here after that, Modi said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.

Making Modhera the country's first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 18:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.