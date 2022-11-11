Youth must generate employment, fulfil 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision: Gadkari

Union Transport Minister on Friday exhorted youth to become " creators" and utilise the knowledge they gained for the benefit of the country.

He also emphasised on the use of research and technology for finding solutions in all spheres.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of The Assam Royal Global University here, Gadkari said, "Youth should not be just wealth creators; they should be creators too."



Using knowledge and research, they can formulate the strengths and weaknesses of the society and devise solutions that can benefit the country, he stated.

Gadkari noted that youth, as " creators", can fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"We are among the fastest-growing economy. We are the fifth-largest in the world. And yet we have 'aspirational districts' in our country which hardly contribute anything to our GDP.

"There are problems faced by our rural and tribal areas and the agriculture sector. We need to use technology to find solutions," Gadkari said.

He also stressed on the need for strong leadership in all sectors for proper guidance and utilisation of resources.

Gadkari pointed out that agricultural residue can be converted into energy in india, as was being done in different countries.

"We have sugarcane, molasses, corn, broken rice, etc. These come from agriculture and can be converted into cost-efficient fuel.

"Conversion of knowledge into wealth is important. I also believe in conversion of waste into wealth. No person or material is waste. Leadership is needed to find out the potential," he said.

The minister urged the youth to work in an honest, accountable and transparent manner, and not be hesitant or slow in taking decisions and delivering assigned tasks.

The convocation was presided over by the visitor of the university and governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi.

A total of 951 graduates, including 30 gold medallists and two recipients of chancellor's gold medals, received their degrees and diplomas.

Honoris Causa was conferred on three dignitaries on the occasion Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor to the government of India, Patricia Mukhim, editor of 'The Shillong Times', and Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, chancellor, Lovely Professional University.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)