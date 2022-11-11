PM Gati Shakti to cut logistics cost, bring synergy among ministries: Goyal

-
-
The PM Gati Shakti initiative would help accelerate transportation, cut logistics cost, and bring synergy among ministries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
The PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan (NMP) was announced last year with an aim to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to addressing the issues related to multi-modal and last-mile connectivity. It aims at promoting integrated planning and synchronised implementation of infrastructure projects across the country.
Goyal said the objective is to transform connectivity infrastructure in India.
It would bring synergy among the ongoing infrastructure projects undertaken by different ministries and several ministries of the government have been brought on one platform under this mission, he said at an event in Varanasi.
"This program will result in seamless connectivity across the country, benefitting the industry, trade as well as the common man. It will cut down logistic costs and reduce the time of transportation of goods. Land records have also been added under this scheme, which will accelerate the speedy completion of any project," he added.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 22:18 IST
