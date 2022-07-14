PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for benefits under the farmer scheme

Prime Minister in June granted Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore farmers as assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme. That was the scheme’s eleventh installment and the next will be released in August.

Under PM KISAN, a farmer family is eligible for annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 from the central government. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each and transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.



The installment is processed if the know your customer (KYC) process is complete. The last date for is July 31, 2022.

How to complete Yojana process online?

Visit PM Kisan's official website

Click on the 'e-KYC' option on the home screen.

Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Then click on 'Search'.

Enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar Card. You will receive an OTP on the number.

Click on 'Get OTP'

Enter the OTP on the specified field and press Enter.

Yojana eKYC process is now complete.

Who are ineligible to receive 12th installment?

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, a family is defined as a husband, a wife and minor children. If any farmer's family has more members, they are declared ineligible for the installments.

Others who may be disqualified are:

Institutional landholders

Farmer families who are former or present holders of any constitutional posts

Farmer families that have former or present Ministers/ State Ministers and former/present Members of LokSabha/ RajyaSabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils, former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats

Famer family that has serving or retired officers of central or state government. This excludes multi-tasking staff and group D employees.

Retired pensioners who have a monthly pension of or over Rs 10,000

Farmer families that have professionals like Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers etc.

In case payment is transferred to an person, the government may for a refund. The option to the refund amount is on PM KISAN's website.