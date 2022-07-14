JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Data story: India logs 20,139 cases; biggest single-day spike since Feb 19
Business Standard

PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for benefits under the farmer scheme

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, a family is defined as a husband, a wife and minor children. If any farmer's family has more members, they are declared ineligible for the installments

Topics
PM Kisan | Agriculture | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India, the second-largest wheat grower after China, has boosted exports. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June granted Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore farmers as assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme. That was the scheme’s eleventh installment and the next will be released in August.

Under PM KISAN, a farmer family is eligible for annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 from the central government. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each and transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Also Read | PM Kisan Yojana: A complete guide to availing 12th installment of scheme

The installment is processed if the know your customer (KYC) process is complete. The last date for PM KISAN KYC is July 31, 2022.

How to complete PM Kisan Yojana KYC process online?

  • Visit PM Kisan's official website
  • Click on the 'e-KYC' option on the home screen.
  • Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Then click on 'Search'.
  • Enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar Card. You will receive an OTP on the number.
  • Click on 'Get OTP'
  • Enter the OTP on the specified field and press Enter.
  • PM Kisan Yojana eKYC process is now complete.

Who are ineligible to receive PM Kisan Yojana 12th installment?

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, a family is defined as a husband, a wife and minor children. If any farmer's family has more members, they are declared ineligible for the installments.

Others who may be disqualified are:

  • Institutional landholders
  • Farmer families who are former or present holders of any constitutional posts
  • Farmer families that have former or present Ministers/ State Ministers and former/present Members of LokSabha/ RajyaSabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils, former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats
  • Famer family that has serving or retired officers of central or state government. This excludes multi-tasking staff and group D employees.
  • Retired pensioners who have a monthly pension of or over Rs 10,000
  • Farmer families that have professionals like Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers etc.

In case payment is transferred to an person, the government may for a refund. The option to the refund amount is on PM KISAN's website.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 14 2022. 10:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU