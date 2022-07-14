PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for benefits under the farmer scheme

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June granted Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore farmers as assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme. That was the scheme’s eleventh installment and the next will be released in August.
Under PM KISAN, a farmer family is eligible for annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 from the central government. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each and transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.
The installment is processed if the know your customer (KYC) process is complete. The last date for PM KISAN KYC is July 31, 2022.
How to complete PM Kisan Yojana KYC process online?
Who are ineligible to receive PM Kisan Yojana 12th installment?
Under the PM Kisan Yojana, a family is defined as a husband, a wife and minor children. If any farmer's family has more members, they are declared ineligible for the installments.
Others who may be disqualified are:
In case payment is transferred to an person, the government may for a refund. The option to the refund amount is on PM KISAN's website.
