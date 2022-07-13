JUST IN
PM Kisan Yojana: A complete guide to availing 12th installment of scheme

The 11th installment was released by PM Narendra Modi on May 31. According to state data, Rs 21,000 crore were given to 10 crore families in the installment

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN Yojana) will be released in September 2022. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 is given in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, to farmer families.

The first installment is generally disbursed between April and July. The second is released between August and November. And the third is released between December and March.

The amount is directly transferred to the bank account of a beneficiary.

To avail benefits under the scheme, farmers must complete the PM Kisan Yojana KYC process. The last date for submissions was extended from March 31, 2022, to July 31, 2022.

How to complete PM Kisan Yojana KYC process online?

  1. Visit PM Kisan's official website
  2. Click on the 'e-KYC' option on the home screen.
  3. Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Then click on 'Search'.
  4. Enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar Card. You will receive an OTP on the number.
  5. Click on 'Get OTP'
  6. Enter the OTP on the specified field and press Enter.
  7. PM Kisan Yojana eKYC process is now complete.

How to complete the PM Kisan Yojana KYC process offline?

  1. Visit the nearest common service centre (CSC) Center.
  2. Submit your Aadhar number and ask the official to update it in your PM Kisan Account
  3. You will be asked to enter your biometrics to log in
  4. Now, update your Aadhar Card Number and Submit the form.
  5. You will soon receive an SMS notification stating that the process is now complete.

First Published: Wed, July 13 2022. 16:37 IST

