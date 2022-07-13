PM Kisan Yojana: A complete guide to availing 12th installment of scheme

The 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana ( Yojana) will be released in September 2022. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 is given in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, to farmer families.

The first installment is generally disbursed between April and July. The second is released between August and November. And the third is released between December and March.

The amount is directly transferred to the bank account of a beneficiary.

To avail benefits under the scheme, farmers must complete the Yojana process. The last date for submissions was extended from March 31, 2022, to July 31, 2022.

How to complete Yojana process online?

Visit PM Kisan's official website Click on the 'e-KYC' option on the home screen. Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Then click on 'Search'. Enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar Card. You will receive an OTP on the number. Click on 'Get OTP' Enter the OTP on the specified field and press Enter. eKYC process is now complete.

How to complete the PM Kisan Yojana process offline?