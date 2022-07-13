PM Kisan Yojana: A complete guide to availing 12th installment of scheme

-
-
The 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN Yojana) will be released in September 2022. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 is given in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, to farmer families.
The first installment is generally disbursed between April and July. The second is released between August and November. And the third is released between December and March.
The amount is directly transferred to the bank account of a beneficiary.
To avail benefits under the scheme, farmers must complete the PM Kisan Yojana KYC process. The last date for submissions was extended from March 31, 2022, to July 31, 2022.
How to complete PM Kisan Yojana KYC process online?
How to complete the PM Kisan Yojana KYC process offline?
